Aden Holloway scores 26 as Alabama routs UNLV 115-76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers, as No. 8 Alabama rebounded from its loss Monday to Gonzaga to rout UNLV, 115-76, in the second round of the Players Era Championship on Tuesday night.

Holloway was one of six Crimson Tide players to reach double figures, including Houston Mallette (19 points), London Jemison (18), Labron Philon (13), Amari Allen (13) and Taylor Bowen (12).

Alabama (4-2) had a 38-9 advantage in bench points and outrebounded the Rebels 48-28.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn led the way for UNLV (3-4) with 25 points while Issac Wiliamson scored 18 points and Kimani Hamilton added 13.

The Rebels kept the lead under 10 points through much of the first half and trailed by only four, 29-25, with 8:04 remaining before halftime.

But the Crimson Tide scored the next eight points to go up by 12. Alabama extended the lead to 51-36 at the half.

The closest the Rebels got in the second half was 14 points at 54-68 with 14:13 remaining in the game.

Up Next

Alabama plays Maryland in a consolation round game on Wednesday.

UNLV plays Thursday against Rutgers in another consolation round game.

