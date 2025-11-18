Adegbola leads Northwestern State against San Francisco after 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-1) San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -19.5;…

Northwestern State Demons (1-3) at San Francisco Dons (3-1)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -19.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on San Francisco after Omar Adegbola scored 21 points in Northwestern State’s 95-75 victory over the Ecclesia Royals.

San Francisco finished 25-10 overall with a 17-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dons averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Northwestern State went 6-10 on the road and 17-16 overall last season. The Demons gave up 68.3 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.