Addy Brown has triple-double, No. 16 Iowa State rolls past Norfolk State 98-52

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Addy Brown had 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Audi Crook and Alisa Williams had double-doubles and No. 16 Iowa State cruised to a 98-52 win over Norfolk State on Sunday.

Crooks had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Williams 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Cyclones (5-0). Sydney Harris added 15 points and Mackenzie Hare 14. Brown had the fourth triple-double in school history. Nikki Moody had the last triple-double against Wyoming 11 seasons ago.

Jasha Clinton had 19 points and Anjanae Richardson 13 for the Spartans (2-3), who shot 30% (17 of 54) and were outrebounded 53-24.

Arianna Jackson had two 3-pointers and Williams and Harris also connected from deep in a 14-0 run that gave the Cyclones an 18-7 lead and they never slowed down. After a Spartans basket, Harris and Jackson hit 3s in an 8-0 burst that made it 26-9 late in the first quarter.

Hare had a 3 and Harris three free throws after a foul and Crooks had six points in a 15-3 surge in the second quarter and it was 53-25 at the half. Crooks and Harris had 11 points and the Cyclones had 10 3s.

Iowa State finished at 47%, making 14 of 39 behind the arc, and made 22 of 24free throws.

Up next

Norfolk State is at Penn on Tuesday.

Iowa State goes to Drake on Thursday.

