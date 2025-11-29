Adams leads Bryant against Providence after 24-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (7-0) at Providence Friars (5-2) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Providence after…

Bryant Bulldogs (7-0) at Providence Friars (5-2)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Providence after Izzy Adams scored 24 points in Bryant’s 83-56 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Friars are 4-1 on their home court. Providence ranks third in the Big East with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 away from home. Bryant leads the America East with 17.1 assists. Mia Mancini leads the Bulldogs with 5.7.

Providence makes 40.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (34.8%). Bryant scores 22.5 more points per game (74.6) than Providence gives up to opponents (52.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabou Gueye is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Friars. Payton Dunbar is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Mancini is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nia Scott is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

