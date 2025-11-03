Adam scores 18 as Davidson downs DeSales 97-63

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Adam scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Davidson past Division-III DeSales 97-63…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Adam scored 18 points off of the bench to lead Davidson past Division-III DeSales 97-63 on Monday.

Adam went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (1-0). RJ Greer scored 13 points, finishing 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the line. Manie Joses had 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Brendan Boyle led the way for the Bulldogs with 17 points. Luke Keppel added eight points and two steals for DeSales. Ty Mishock had seven points.

Davidson took the lead for good with 11:45 remaining in the first half. The score was 49-30 at halftime, with Adam racking up 12 points. Davidson extended its lead to 94-55 during the second half, fueled by an 18-2 scoring run.

Greer scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.