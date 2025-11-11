Adam scores 16 off the bench, Davidson beats Charlotte 62-55

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Adam helped lead Davidson over Charlotte on Tuesday night with 16 points off of the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Adam helped lead Davidson over Charlotte on Tuesday night with 16 points off of the bench in a 62-55 victory.

Adam shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (3-0). Nick Coval and Parker Friedrichsen added 14 points apiece.

Anton Bonke finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks to lead Charlotte (2-1). Damoni Harrison added 13 points. Ben Bradford recorded 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Davidson took the lead with 15:51 left in the first half and did not trail again. Adam led the Wildcats with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 29-19 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

