Adam scores 14 off the bench, Davidson knocks off Washington State 85-69

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Adam’s 14 points off the bench helped Davidson to an 85-69 victory over Washington State on Friday.

Adam shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (2-0). Sam Brown scored 12 points and Devin Brown had 11 points.

Emmanuel Ugbo finished with 16 points for the Cougars (0-2).

Davidson took the lead with 19:41 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Adam led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 40-24 at the break. Davidson closed out the victory over Washington State in the second half.

