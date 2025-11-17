Acuff leads No. 21 Arkansas against Winthrop after 20-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas hosts Winthrop…

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas hosts Winthrop after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 79-75 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

Arkansas went 22-14 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Razorbacks gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Winthrop finished 23-11 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 84.7 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

