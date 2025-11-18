Acuff leads No. 21 Arkansas against Winthrop after 20-point game

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -20.5; over/under is…

Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -20.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Arkansas hosts Winthrop after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 79-75 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

Arkansas went 22-14 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Razorbacks averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 35.7 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

Winthrop went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The Eagles averaged 84.7 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

