Acuff Jr. leads fourArkansas players in double figures as Razorbacks roll Central Arkansas, 93-56

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. scored 21 points, leading four Arkansas players in double figures, and the No. 21 Razorbacks beat Central Arkansas 93-56 on Tuesday night.

Karter Knox added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Meleek Thomas had 17 points and Malique Ewin scored 10.

Acuff made 3-pointers on three straight possessions and Knox added a three-point play to stretch Arkansas’ (2-1) lead from 10 to 20 during a 12-2 run early in the second that ultimately ended the Bears’ comeback chances. Another 13-2 run later in the half turned things in a blowout.

Arkansas’ defense limited Central Arkansas (1-2), especially in the second half. The Bears shot just 28% from the field and 25% in the final 20 minutes, including a 0-for-18 mark from 3-point range. The Razorbacks held Central Arkansas without a field goal for almost seven minutes during the Razorbacks’ final run.

Knox, Arkansas’ second leading returning scorer from last season, scored his first points of the season after missing the opener with a toe injury and playing only 19 minutes against Michigan State.

Acuff, a freshman, made 9 of his 16 attempts from the field against Central Arkansas and has led the team in scoring in each of the first three games.

Trevon Brazile, who scored 28 points in Arkansas’ season-opening win against Southern, did not play because of back spasms.

Arkansas moved to 10-0 all-time against its in-state foe in just the teams’ fourth meeting since 1947.

Up Next

Arkansas hosts Samford on Friday.

Central Arkansas hosts Samford on Sunday.

