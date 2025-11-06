Abilene Christian Wildcats to take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals Friday

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) Abilene, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0)

Abilene, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Incarnate Word.

Abilene Christian finished 22-13 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.5 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Incarnate Word went 18-14 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 59.7 points per game and shot 40.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.