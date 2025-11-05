Abilene Christian Wildcats to host Omaha Mavericks Thursday

Omaha Mavericks (0-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Omaha.…

Omaha Mavericks (0-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Omaha.

Abilene Christian went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 14.9 on free throws and 13.8 from beyond the arc.

Omaha finished 7-9 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Mavericks averaged 11.4 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

