Abilene Christian Wildcats to host Incarnate Word Cardinals Friday

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:42 AM

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0)

Abilene, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Incarnate Word.

Abilene Christian went 10-6 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Wildcats gave up 61.8 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Incarnate Word finished 18-14 overall last season while going 6-8 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 61.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

