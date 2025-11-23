Abilene Christian Wildcats square off against the UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces UTSA…

UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces UTSA in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wildcats have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Abilene Christian is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 3-2 in non-conference play. UTSA ranks third in the AAC giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Abilene Christian scores 76.8 points, 9.6 more per game than the 67.2 UTSA gives up. UTSA averages 17.0 more points per game (82.6) than Abilene Christian gives up (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wildcats. Isaac Dye is averaging 5.6 points.

Jamir Simpson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaidon Rayfield is averaging 11.0 points and 8.8 rebounds.

