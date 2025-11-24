Abilene Christian Wildcats play the UTSA Roadrunners

UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under…

UTSA Roadrunners (3-2) vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on UTSA at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Wildcats are 3-2 in non-conference play. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Rich Smith averaging 3.4.

The Roadrunners are 3-2 in non-conference play. UTSA scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

Abilene Christian makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UTSA has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradyn Hubbard is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Joseph Scott is averaging 7.6 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 54.8%.

Jamir Simpson is averaging 18.4 points for the Roadrunners. Kaidon Rayfield is averaging 11 points and 8.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.