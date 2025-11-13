Abilene Christian visits SFA after Thompson’s 27-point performance

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-0) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-0) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-0) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Abilene Christian after Keon Thompson scored 27 points in SFA’s 81-69 victory against the Rice Owls.

SFA went 14-17 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Lumberjacks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

Abilene Christian finished 16-16 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

