Abilene Christian plays SFA after Dye’s 20-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-0) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian plays SFA after Isaac Dye scored 20 points in Abilene Christian’s 104-63 victory over the Southwestern Adventist Knights.

SFA finished 14-17 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lumberjacks averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Abilene Christian went 5-10 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 70.3 points per game and shot 44.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.