Abilene Christian plays Omaha in non-conference play

Omaha Mavericks (0-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (1-0)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays Abilene Christian for a non-conference matchup.

Abilene Christian finished 10-5 at home a season ago while going 16-16 overall. The Wildcats averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 34.1 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

Omaha finished 7-9 on the road and 22-13 overall a season ago. The Mavericks averaged 13.3 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.