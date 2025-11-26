Aberdeen, Oweh, Noah lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 104-54 victory over Tennessee Tech

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh and Trent Noah each scored 16 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh and Trent Noah each scored 16 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 104-54 win over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday night.

Kentucky (5-2) improved to 5-0 at home and reached the 100-point plateau for the second time this season without starters Jaland Lowe (shoulder) and Mouhamed Dioubate (ankle).

The Wildcats missed 10 of their first 11 3-point attempts, but still finished with a season-high 15 3-pointers, making 12 in the second half.

Oweh and Aderdeen each scored 12 points in the second half and led five players in double figures.

Noah came off the bench and scored 10 points in the first half. He helped the Wildcats overcome a slow start by outscoring the Golden Eagles 20-3 in the final seven minutes of the first half to put the game out of reach.

Collin Chandler added 14 points and Malachi Moreno had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky.

Tennessee Tech coach John Pelphrey played at Kentucky from 1988-92, appeared in 114 games and averaged 11 points. Pelphrey is in his seventh season as coach of the Golden Eagles and received a standing ovation in his return to Lexington.

Ja’Quavian Florence led Tennessee Tech (3-4) with 11 points and Dani Pounds added 10.

Up next

Kentucky: Hosts No. 16 North Carolina on Tuesday.

Tennessee Tech: At Georgia on Saturday.

