Aberdeen leads No. 9 Kentucky against Eastern Illinois after 26-point performance

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -39.5; over/under…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (2-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -39.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky faces Eastern Illinois after Denzel Aberdeen scored 26 points in Kentucky’s 96-88 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

Kentucky finished 24-12 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats shot 48.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Panthers averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.