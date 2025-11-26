Abelman’s 20 lead Northern Arizona past Southeast Missouri State 79-72

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Abelman scored 20 points as Northern Arizona beat Southeast Missouri State 79-72 on Wednesday. Abelman…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Abelman scored 20 points as Northern Arizona beat Southeast Missouri State 79-72 on Wednesday.

Abelman went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Lumberjacks (4-2). Zack Davidson scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line and added eight rebounds. Traivar Jackson shot 7 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Redhawks (2-5) were led by Braxton Stacker, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Southeast Missouri State also got 14 points from Brendan Terry.

Northern Arizona takes on South Dakota State at home on Wednesday, and Southeast Missouri State hosts Lipscomb on Saturday.

