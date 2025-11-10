Abdelgowad has 19 as Southern downs Ecclesia 115-51

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Malek Abdelgowad scored 19 points to help Southern defeat Ecclesia 115-51 on Monday. Abdelgowad also…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Malek Abdelgowad scored 19 points to help Southern defeat Ecclesia 115-51 on Monday.

Abdelgowad also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Jaguars (1-2). Michael Jacobs added 17 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field. Fazl Oshodi went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Adrian Nelson led the Royals in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Ecclesia also got 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Nate Hauglie.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.