Abaev leads Cincinnati against Eastern Michigan after 20-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -23.5; over/under is…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-1)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -23.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on Eastern Michigan after Shon Abaev scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 94-67 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bearcats have gone 5-0 at home. Cincinnati has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Cincinnati scores 78.7 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 76.2 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Mak Manciel averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Mohammad Habhab is averaging 15.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.