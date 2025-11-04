Aaron Clark scores 14 as Pepperdine beats Life Pacific 88-80 to begin season

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark led Pepperdine over Life Pacific on Monday night with 14 points off the bench…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Clark led Pepperdine over Life Pacific on Monday night with 14 points off the bench in an 88-80 victory.

Clark added four steals for the Waves. Pavle Stosic scored 13 and grabbed seven rebounds. Javon Cooley also had 13 points.

Josh Hardeman and Ayden Hamilton led the way for the Warriors with 17 points each. Joby Barnes had 10 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

