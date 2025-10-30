Xavier begins Richard Pitino era with entirely new roster

Xavier (22-12, 13-7 Big East) The Musketeers had a late-season surge to get into the NCAA Tournament, then immediately went…

Xavier (22-12, 13-7 Big East)

The Musketeers had a late-season surge to get into the NCAA Tournament, then immediately went into rebuilding mode when coach Sean Miller ended his second stint on Victory Parkway by heading to Texas. Xavier didn’t wait long and landed Richard Pitino after he led New Mexico into the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Pitino’s roster doesn’t include one returning player on scholarship last season. Even in the era of constant roster rebuilds, Pitino faces a difficult task in having a contending team.

Players to watch

Forward Tre Carroll was the American Athletic Conference most improved player at Florida Atlantic last season. The grad transfer had a double-double in Xavier’s first exhibition game against Murray State with 15 points and 13 rebounds. … Senior guard Roddie Anderson was with Xavier last season, but redshirted and did not travel. … Forwards Filip Borovicanin, a senior, and sophomore Jovan Milicevic played for Pitino at New Mexico. Borovicanin is expected to be one of the starters. … Senior guard Malik Messina-Moore averaged 12.6 points for Montana last season and hit 40.9% of his 3-pointers.

Departures and arrivals

Ryan Conwell, who averaged 16.5 points and would have been the top returning scorer, transferred to Louisville while Dailyn Swain (11.0 ppg) followed Miller to Texas. … Xavier has six sophomore among those transferring into the program. Pape N’Diaye came off the bench for UNLV last season but averaged 1.1 blocked shots per game.

Top games

The Pitino era at Xavier opens at home against Marist on Nov. 3. … Key non-conference games include the Crosstown Shootout against Cincinnati against Dec. 3 and the Shriner Children’s Charleston Classic against Georgia on Nov. 23 and then Clemson or West Virginia on Nov. 23. … The Musketeer open Big east play against Creighton on Dec. 17 and then host UConn on New Year’s Eve. … Richard Pitino faces his father, Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and St. John’s on Jan. 24 and then at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 9.

Facts and figures

This is the first time since Pete Gillen was hired in 1985 that Xavier went outside the program to hire a coach.

