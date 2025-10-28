Washington hopeful roster overhaul will lead to more success in second year of Danny Sprinkle era

Washington (13-18, 4-16 Big Ten) The Huskies return two starters, both of whom were among their top six scorers from…

Washington (13-18, 4-16 Big Ten)

The Huskies return two starters, both of whom were among their top six scorers from last season’s team that finished last in the Big Ten. It was Washington’s first season in the conference, and first under coach Danny Sprinkle. Back are guard Zoom Diallo, who was one of three Washington players to average at least 10 points per game, and 6-foot-11 center Franck Kepnang, who was limited by injuries. Improved post play, both in terms of depth and performance, is the goal for Washington this season. The Huskies struggled mightily in their own end, too, ranking 276th in the nation in scoring defense.

Players to watch

All eyes are on a pair of transfers and a highly regarded freshman forward. The Huskies added senior guard Desmond Claude and sophomore guard Wesley Yates III, both from USC, via the transfer portal. They were the Trojans’ two leading scorers in 2024-25, combining to average 29.9 points per game. Freshman forward Hannes Steinbach, meanwhile, should buoy the Huskies’ frontcourt in a big way. Steinbach helped Germany reach the final of the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, and averaged 17.4 points and 13 rebounds per game.

Departures and arrivals

Sprinkle was active in the portal. He added Claude (USC), Yates (USC), guard Quimari Peterson (East Tennessee State), forwards Christian Nitu (Florida State) Bryson Tucker (Indiana) and Jacob Ognacevic (Lipscomb), as well as center Lathan Sommerville (Rutgers). Peterson was the Southern Conference player of the year while Nitu, Tucker, Ognacevic and Sommerville should all enhance a frontcourt that did not feature a double-digit scorer in 2024-25.

Top games

The Huskies open against Arkansas Pine-Bluff in Seattle on Nov. 3. They should get a better feel during a three-game stretch against Baylor, Washington State and Southern in November. Their Big Ten schedule starts with No. 12 UCLA, USC, Indiana and No. 1 Purdue.

Facts and figures

Nine different players started for the Huskies last season as they shuffled through 12 different starting lineups. … Washington lost 12 players either via graduation or through the transfer portal. Sprinkle added 13 players to this year’s roster. … Kepnang blocked 16 shots over his final seven games of the 2024-25 season after missing most of the year due to injury. … BJ Roy, a freshman guard, is the son of Brandon Roy, a former consensus All-American. Roy was the 2006 Pac-10 Player of the Year and sixth overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft by Portland.

