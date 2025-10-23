USA TODAY SPORTS PRESEASON WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

Dropped out: No. 19 West Virginia (25-8); No. 21 Alabama (24-9); No. 23 South Dakota State (30-4); No. 24 Florida…

Dropped out: No. 19 West Virginia (25-8); No. 21 Alabama (24-9); No. 23 South Dakota State (30-4); No. 24 Florida State (24-9); No. 25 Creighton (26-7).

Others receiving votes: West Virginia (25-8) 72; Richmond (28-7) 67; Michigan State (22-10) 64; Alabama (24-9) 40; South Dakota State (30-4) 19; Florida State (24-9) 15; Creighton (26-7) 9; Princeton (21-8) 9; Washington (19-14) 8; Indiana (20-13) 7; James Madison (30-6) 4; Stanford (16-15) 4; Nebraska (21-12) 2; California (25-9) 1; Fairfield (28-5) 1; George Mason (27-6) 1; Minnesota (25-11) 1; South Florida (23-11) 1.

