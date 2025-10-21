UConn’s Geno Auriemma and his squad top Big East preseason poll after 12th national title

NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma and UConn are in a familiar place, atop the Big East preseason poll. The…

The Huskies were a unanimous choice by the coaches Tuesday to win the conference again. The Huskies are coming off a 12th national championship led by preseason player of the year Sarah Strong.

Auriemma’s squad has won 24 regular-season titles and 23 Big East Tournament championships. UConn has won both titles every year since re-entering the conference in 2020.

Besides Strong, a sophomore, the Huskies have the preseason freshman of the year in Kellis Fisher and all-Big East selections Azzi Fudd, Serah Williams, KK Arnold and Ashlynn Shade. The Huskies are No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Following UConn in the Big East preseason predictions were Marquette and Seton Hall. The Pirates garnered Auriemma’s first-place vote. Villanova, Creighton and St. John’s were next. Georgetown, DePaul, Butler, Providence and Xavier rounded out the poll.

