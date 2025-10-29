UCF remakes entire roster with hopes of a Big 12 run and an NCAA tourney berth

UCF (20-17, 7-13 Big 12) UCF is one of five teams in the Big 12, ACC, SEC and Big Ten…

UCF (20-17, 7-13 Big 12)

UCF is one of five teams in the Big 12, ACC, SEC and Big Ten to return none of their scoring from last season. The Knights had to dig into the transfer portal to remake their roster, finding veteran players looking for bigger opportunities on the Big 12 stage. There is a lot of uncertainty with the Knights this season. But this should be a more athletic and bigger defensive team to fit coach Johnny Dawkins’ eye. The question is how quickly the team can come together.

Players to watch

Through two exhibition games, Orlando high school product and Mississippi State transfer Riley Kugel emerged as the leading scorer with 22 points against Duke and 21 against LSU. Point guard Themus Fulks also figures to play a big role after averaging 14.5 points per game and being named to the All-Horizon team at Milwaukee last year.

Departures and arrivals

The Knights had to replace their entire roster. Leading scorer Keyshawn Hall transferred to Auburn. Moustapha Thiam, who led the Big 12 in blocks last season, transferred to Cincinnati. Four-year starter Darius Johnson graduated. Among the players joining the team are two pairs of teammates. Milwaukee transfers Fulks and Jamichael Stillwell are both slated to start; and Kugel and center Jeremy Foumena both came from Mississippi State.

Top games

UCF opens against Hofstra at home on Nov. 3. The Knights also have three important non-conference games: They host Vanderbilt on Nov. 8, travel to Texas A&M on Nov. 14 in a rematch of last year’s season opening win in Orlando, and face against Pittsburgh in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Nov. 20.

Facts and figures

Despite all the newness on the team, UCF should be one of the more experienced teams in college basketball. They have six senior or older players on the roster and only two freshmen. … Dawkins is coaching his 10th season with UCF, making him one of 66 coaches with a decade at the same school. He is UCF’s third coach in its 54 years to reach a decade with the team.

