Texas Longhorns rebuilding and looking for SEC success under new coach Sean Miller

Texas (19-16, 6-12 SEC)

The Longhorns have a new coach and a mostly new lineup.

Texas is set for another rebuild heading into its second season in the Southeastern Conference after what can only be described as a rough debut. Sean Miller’s Xavier team bounced Texas out of the NCAA Tournament in the First Four last season. Texas then fired Rodney Terry and hired Miller to take over the Longhorns program. Miller has led 13 teams to the NCAA Tournament in 20 seasons in his two stints at Xavier and at Arizona. Miller has stitched together an experienced lineup dotted with transfers.

Players to watch

Senior guard Jordan Pope elected to stay at Texas amid the coaching change. He averaged 11 points last season and had a 42-point game against New Orleans. Senior guard Chendall Weaver is a defensive disrupter who missed significant time with injuries last season. Purdue transfer Camden Heidi was a 39% 3-point shooter last season. Sixth-year guard Tramon Mark average 10.6 points last season.

Departures and arrivals

Typical with the arrival of a new coach is a flood of transfers. Seven-footer Matas Vokietaitis from Florida Atlantic should provide muscle under the basket. Guard Simeon Wilcher averaged eights points at St. John’s last season. Forward Lassina Traore and guard Dailyn Swain followed Miller from Xavier. Gone is Tre Johnson, last season’s SEC freshman of the year, who opted for the NBA draft.

Top games

Texas opens the season Nov. 4 against No. 6 Duke in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Longhorns play in the Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week and visit No. 4 UConn on Dec. 12. The SEC opener is Jan. 3 against Mississippi State. Ole Miss and former Texas coach Chris Beard visit on Feb. 7.

Facts and figures

Miller brought in five transfers … Texas has made the NCAA Tournament 22 times since 2000, but has advanced past the first weekend just once since 2008 … Miller’s teams at Xavier and Arizona made to the Sweet 16 eight times and the Elite Eight four times … Texas is 0-5 all-time against season-opening opponent Duke.

