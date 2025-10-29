SEC women’s preview: Texas and Booker looking to wrestle SEC crown out of South Carolina

Texas is coming after South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference. The Longhorns burst into the SEC last season by ending…

The Longhorns burst into the SEC last season by ending the Gamecocks’ long league winning streak and earning a share of of the regular-season championship behind player of the year Madison Booker. Texas then stormed to its first Final Four in 22 years, only to get bounced out by South Carolina.

Booker is back for more, and the Longhorns are looking to take that next step by wrestling the league crown from South Carolina.

“I really think we’ve got a chance,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer said. “That’s all we’ve got. We’ve got to go live it and prove it.”

The SEC coaches think they are ready. Texas was the preseason pick by the league coaches to finish first. Ask league media members and it’s the reverse, with South Carolina projected on top.

Neither team has a clear path to the title. The SEC is loaded with national championship contenders. South Carolina is No. 2 in The Associated Press preseason rankings ahead of No. 4 Texas, No, 5 LSU, No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 8 Tennessee.

Schaefer and Booker will aim for the top.

“The only think harder than winning the league is being predicted to win the league,” Schaefer said. “The only think harder than being player of the year is being predicted to be player of the year. You’re the number one person on the scout sheet every night.”

Heavy is the crown

The Gamecocks have won or shared the regular-season championship nine times since 2014 and won three national championships since 2017. Last season saw another trip to NCAA final, including that rout of Texas, before UConn blew out the Gamecocks to with the championship.

But there are a few question marks under the lofty history and current ranking. Six letterwinners departed in the offseason, three of them starters who were selected in the 2025 WNBA draft. And standout forward Chloe Kitts was lost of the season with a knee injury in practice.

Coach Dawn Staley welcomes two top freshman, Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell and transfer Ta’Niya Latson from Florida State, who led the nation in scoring last season at 25.2 points per game for the Seminoles.

“You’re not going to see us skipping a beat,” Staley said.

Rise of Tennessee

The Lady Vols were once the team to beat in women’s basketball under former coach Pat Summitt and it’s been a long climb to try to get back to the mountaintop. Coach Kim Caldwell led the Lady Vols to the Sweet 16 while also having a baby midseason. She also signed three McDonalds All-Americans in Mia Pauldo, Deniya Prawl, and Jaida Civil. The program is looking to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016.

Top players

Booker, who averaged 16 points last season was the pick by the coaches and media to repeat as league player of the year. With her size, ball handling and passing, she can and will play anywhere on the court.

Booker and Latson are the SEC’s two preseason AP All-Americans. South Carolina sophomore forward Joyce Edwards led the Gamecocks in scoring last season.

Oklahoma freshman guard Aailyah Chavez was the top-rated recruit in the country by some analysts and swept the Gatorade, Naismith, MaxPreps and Sports Illustrated national player of the year awards. Chavez averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game in leading Monterey High School to a Texas state championship.

Impact transfers

This list starts with Latson, who gives Staley a dominant backcourt scorer the Gamecocks lacked last season. And with Kitts out, South Carolina forward Madina Okot from Mississippi State faces a new sense of urgency for the Gamecocks.

Mississippi has eight new players brought in by coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin after reaching the Sweet 16 last season. Most notable are senior forward Cotie McMahon, who averaged 16.4 points last season at Ohio State, and Latasha Lattimore, who averaged 14.3 and 8.2 rebounds last season at Virginia.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey landed the top intra-conference transfer in MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina. It’s the kind of rivalry flip that adds spice to the Tigers’ title hopes.

Kentucky’s Tonie Morgan averaged 5.6 assists last season at Georgia Tech, good for third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Adding Morgan makes the No. Wildcats a threat to the teams at the top.

New leadership

There are three new coaches in the league.

Former Tennessee coach Kellie Harper’s two Sweet 16 appearances and never finishing worse than fourth in the SEC in five seasons wasn’t good enough for the Lady Vols. It was plenty good enough for Missouri. The Tigers haven’t been to the tournament since 2019. Harper is a familiar face in the state having also coached at Missouri State.

Arkansas hired Kelsi Musick from Oral Roberts, looking for a turnaround from last season’s 10-22 finish with a 3-13 mark in the SEC.

Larry Vickers was hired at Auburn from Norfolk State, where he led the Pirates to three consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.

