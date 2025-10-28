Rutgers looks to rebound with young team after disappointing 2024-25 season

Rutgers (15-17, 8-12 Big Ten) The Scarlet Knights enter the season without six of last season’s top seven scorers. Among…

Rutgers (15-17, 8-12 Big Ten)

The Scarlet Knights enter the season without six of last season’s top seven scorers. Among the departures are Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, freshmen who were taken second and fifth, respectively, in the NBA draft. Despite the hype surrounding the duo, Rutgers failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and finished 11th in the Big Ten. The priority will be a return to tight-fisted defense and rebounding, staples of coach Steve Pikiell’s 10-year tenure at Rutgers. There are no clear-cut stars among the five players who were part-time starters a year ago. But there is an injection of youth with six freshmen on the roster.

Players to watch

After playing a supporting role last season, Jamichael Davis (junior, g, 6-2, 4.6 ppg) will provide leadership and toughness for the young Scarlet Knights. He’s added some bulk in the off-season, but needs to improve on his shooting for a team that finished 173rd in the country last season at 44.6% from the field. Junior Tariq Francis (6-1, 19.2 ppg), a transfer from NJIT who led the American East in scoring last season, should step into a starting role immediately.

Departures and arrivals

Besides Harper and Bailey, who averaged 19.4 ppg and 17.6 ppg, respectively, the Scarlet Knights lost the bulk of their scoring in center Lathan Sommerville (8.2 ppg) and guard Jeremiah Williams (7.0 ppg). George Washington transfer Darren Buchanan Jr. (redshirt junior, 6-7) was initially recruited by Pikiell out of high school, but chose to go to Virginia Tech where he redshirted a year before heading to GW. A trio of freshmen should provide perimeter shooting in Lino Mark, Kaden Powers and Bosnian guard Harun Zrno.

Top games

Rutgers opens its Big Ten season by hosting No. 1 Purdue on Dec. 2, then travels to No. 7 Michigan on Dec. 6. The Scarlet Knights will also appear in the Players Era Festival against No. 18 Tennessee on Nov. 24th.

Facts and figures

Rutgers was picked to finish 17th in the Big Ten pre-season poll. … The Scarlet Knights won just two games in a row after the first four last season. … This is the 50th anniversary of the Rutgers squad that made it to the Final Four in 1976. Rutgers lost to Michigan, 86-70, in the semifinals. … The Scarlet Knights have made the NCAA Tournament just twice since 1991.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.