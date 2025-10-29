Ole Miss basketball: New faces, high hopes for another standout season

Mississippi (24-12, 10-8 SEC) The momentum generated by last season’s Sweet 16 appearance, only the second in school history, solidified…

The momentum generated by last season’s Sweet 16 appearance, only the second in school history, solidified coach Chris Beard’s program entering his third season. Ole Miss consistently used seven seniors in the playing rotation and will need immediate contributions to remain among the league’s elite teams. Beard was in a similar situation last season and that influx of newcomers emerged as one of the nation’s surprise success stories.

Players to watch

Malik Dia (senior, F, 10.8 ppg and 5.75 rpg last season). Dia’s athleticism and effort were keys to rapid improvement and increased production in the final half of last season. Dia provides the Rebels a defensive stopper at the rim with an ability to hit at a .345 clip on 3-point shots.

Eduardo Klafke (sophomore, G, 1.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg last season). Despite freshman shooting struggles, Klafke consistently brought high energy defense to complement clever passing. A Brazilian with a family Olympic basketball pedigree, Klafke could be poised for a breakout season.

Departures and arrivals

The exit list is extensive, including guard Sean Pedulla and forward Jameyn Brakefield, who had impressive performances in the NCAA Tournament wins over North Carolina and Iowa State. Also gone is guard Matthew Murrell, who started more games than any player in Ole Miss history and was the leading scorer in two of his final three seasons.

The most heralded of the newcomers is Kentucky sophomore transfer Travis Perry, a 6-1 long-range specialist joining a program that places a priority on perimeter shooting. The most intriguing unknown is Ilias Kamardine from France, a 6-5 senior with 48 games of experience for JDA Dijon.

In the post, the Rebels added transfers 6-8 Corey Chest and 6-9 James Scott of LSU and Louisville, respectively.

Top games

Headline matchups in non-conference play include a visit from Memphis on Nov. 11 and a Dec. 6 game against No. 5 St. John’s at Madison Square Garden, the Rebels’ first regular-season game in New York City.

Facts and figures

The Rebels also welcome 6-foot-5 shooter A.J. Storrs, who spent one season apiece at St. John’s, Wisconsin and Kansas. … The freshman class includes 6-10 Niko Bundalo, 6-9 Tyler Jordan and 6-5 Patton Pinkins, all of whom were ranked as four-star players. … In Beard’s first two seasons, freshmen have received extensive minutes in non-conference competition and that opportunity figures to repeat

