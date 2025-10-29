Oklahoma looking for a return to the NCAA Tournament with a revamped roster

Oklahoma (20-14, 6-12 SEC) Most of last year’s NCAA Tournament team is gone, including lottery pick Jeremiah Fears. Oklahoma coach…

Oklahoma (20-14, 6-12 SEC)

Most of last year’s NCAA Tournament team is gone, including lottery pick Jeremiah Fears. Oklahoma coach Porter Moser has gotten pretty good at creating new rosters each year. The Sooners have already beaten No. 24 Wisconsin in exhibition play, providing hope for another solid year. Mohamed Wague and Dayton Forsythe are two of the top returning players.

Players to watch

Xzayvier Brown (senior, G, 6-2, 17.6). Brown was an All-Atlantic 10 first-team selection for Saint Joseph’s last season. He averaged 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He set a school record by shooting 89.7% at the free-throw line last season. He scored 18 points against Wisconsin.

Nijel Pack (senior, G, 5-10, 13.9). Pack was a key player on the Miami team that reached the Final Four in 2023. He had two other strong seasons at Miami before transferring to Oklahoma. Sooners fans might remember his 2021-22 season at Kansas State, when he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Tae Davis (senior, F, 6-9, 15.1). Started all 33 games at Notre Dame last season. He averaged 5.3 rebounds and was the team’s No. 2 scorer.

Departures and arrivals

Fears is off to a successful start with the New Orleans Pelicans. Perhaps as important a loss, Jalon Moore exhausted his eligibility after averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

There’s plenty of talent on campus with Brown, Pack and Davis. Derrion Reid was a reserve forward for the Alabama team that reached the Elite Eight last season. He scored 14 points in the exhibition win over Wisconsin. Freshman Alec Blair, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward, was a four-star recruit. … Center Kai Rogers is a 6-10 freshman who played 13 minutes against Wisconsin.

Top games

Oklahoma opens the season with a home game Nov. 3 against Saint Francis. The Sooners follow that with a visit to No. 21 Gonzaga. They play former Big 12 rival Oklahoma State on Dec. 13 in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma opens conference play at home against Ole Miss on Jan. 3. The Sooners have a tough stretch in January — they host No. 3 Florida on Jan. 13, host No. 15 Alabama on Jan. 17 and No. 14 Arkansas on Jan. 27.

Facts and figures

Pack and Davis are both from Indianapolis. … . … Guard Jeff Nwankwo played junior college ball in 2023-24. He didn’t play last season due to injury, but he is back. … Kuol Atak, a 6-9 forward, redshirted last year.

