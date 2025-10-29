No. 8 BYU looks to challenge for Big 12 supremacy in Kevin Young’s second season

BYU (26-10, 14-6 Big 12) After reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 in Kevin Young’s first…

BYU (26-10, 14-6 Big 12)

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 in Kevin Young’s first season at the helm, the No. 8 Cougars have their sights on making an even bigger splash this season. Buoyed by additions of preseason AP All-American AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III, along with the return of leading scorer Richie Saunders, BYU is positioned to challenge for supremacy atop the Big 12.

Players to watch

Dybantsa, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, gives BYU a dynamic scorer and fluid playmaker who can break down defenses and create his own shot. Saunders had a breakout season as BYU’s top scorer and most accurate outside shooter a year ago. He averaged 16.5 points per game while shooting 43.2% from outside. Wright III, a Baylor transfer, gives BYU an experienced point guard to run the offense. He set the program’s single-season freshman assist record (148) during his lone season with the Bears.

Departures and arrivals

Egor Demin left for the NBA after his freshman season and was drafted eighth overall by the Brooklyn Nets. Mawat Mag, Fousseyni Traore, and Trevin Knell all graduated. Dallin Hall transferred to Virginia, and Kanon Catchings departed for Georgia.

The Cougars brought in plenty of talent to fill the void. Besides Dybantsa and Wright III, Kennard Davis, Jr. joined BYU from Southern Illinois. Davis is a defensive stopper in the mold of Mag. Idaho transfer Tyler Mrus and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens give the Cougars added shooting off the bench. Washington transfer Dominque Diomande and freshman Xavion Staton add frontcourt depth.

Top games

BYU has neutral site battles against No. 4 UConn in Boston on November 15th and No. 24 Wisconsin in Salt Lake City on November 21st. The Cougars visit No. 19 Kansas on January 31st and host defending Big 12 champion No. 2 Houston in Provo on February 7th. BYU also has home and home matchups with No. 10 Texas Tech and No. 13 Arizona in league play.

Facts and figures

BYU has its highest AP preseason ranking in school history and first since Jimmer Fredette’s senior season in 2010-11. … The Cougars have reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons since joining the Big 12, drawing a No. 6 seed on both occasions. … Dybantsa was a McDonald’s All-American in 2025 and a three-time FIBA goal medalist, winning MVP honors at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup. … Keba Keita had the second most offensive rebounds in a single season (100) and the highest single season field goal percentage (.673) in BYU program history in the 2024-25 season.

