No. 6 Duke opens as ACC favorite despite losing all 5 starters from Final Four team

No. 6 Duke (35-4, 19-1 ACC)

The Blue Devils lost all five starters from its Final Four team, notably Associated Press men’s national player of the year and eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Cooper Flagg. Jon Scheyer’s fourth team adds the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class and is the preseason ACC favorite, but will need returnees like Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown to thrive in bigger roles.

Players to watch

Cameron Boozer (freshman, F, 6-9, 250). The son of former Duke and NBA player Carlos Boozer is the latest in the Blue Devils’ revolving door of high-end talent. He is ranked No. 3 by 247Sports and arrives with brother Cayden (a point guard and fellow McDonald’s all-American). Boozer had 33 points and 12 rebounds in an exhibition win against UCF, then had 24 points and 23 rebounds in an exhibition win at No. 18 Tennessee.

Evans (sophomore, G/F, 6-6, 180, 6.8 ppg). The slender wing is the top returning scorer with deep shooting range and scoring potential, illustrated by six first-half 3-pointers last year against Auburn.

Ngongba (sophomore, C, 6-11, 250, 3.9 ppg). His potential showed in the ACC Tournament title run with Flagg sidelined by injury, from going 9 for 9 from the field in the first two games to blocking three shots in the finale against Louisville.

Departures and arrivals

Flagg led Duke in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), blocks (1.4) and steals (1.2). Duke also lost two other lottery picks in Kon Knueppel (14.4 points) and big man Khaman Maluach, as well as the starting backcourt of Tyrese Proctor and Sion James.

The incoming freshman class includes a third McDonald’s all-American in 6-8 forward Nikolas Khamenia and international prospect Dame Sarr, a 6-8 wing from Italy, with potential for significant roles.

Top games

Duke opens against Texas in Charlotte on Nov. 4 as part of a grueling nonconference slate with matchups against third-ranked and reigning national champion Florida, No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Texas Tech, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 19 Kansas and No. 22 Michigan State.

The Blue Devils host Georgia Tech to open ACC play on Dec. 31, then visit No. 11 Louisville — picked second in the ACC — on Jan. 6 in the first of two meetings. There’s also the annual two-game tilt with 25th-ranked rival North Carolina.

Facts and figures

The 38-year-old Scheyer has won at least 27 games in each of his first three seasons as successor to retired Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski. … Duke is the preseason ACC favorite for the 10th time in 13 seasons. … The 6-9, 225-pound Brown is a versatile defender and Duke’s top returning rebounder (3.7), as well as being second in steals (1.3) behind Flagg.

