No. 13 Arizona eyeing another deep March run with influx of young talent

No. 13 Arizona (24-13, 14-6 Big 12)

The Wildcats have reached the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 three of coach Tommy Lloyd’s first four seasons and are hoping to make an even deeper March run with one of the nation’s top recruiting classes. Arizona still has a solid core of players despite some key losses and several freshmen from a recruiting class ranked No. 2 in the 247 Sports composite who should have an immediate impact.

Players to watch

Jaden Bradley (6-3, senior). Arizona’s point guard has been solid since transferring from Alabama, going from spark off the bench his first season to a team leader last year.

Tobe Awaka (6-8, senior). The burly forward played a key role last season after Motiejus Krivas went down with injury, providing the Wildcats a physical presence inside.

Anthony Dell’Orso (6-6, senior). The Australian guard may have some defensive limitations, but he sure can shoot. Dell’Orso started 28 games last season and can score in bunches.

Motiejus Krivas (7-2, junior). The Lithuanian center had a breakout season in 2023-24, but was limited to eight games last year due to a lower-leg injury. Fully healthy, Krivas could have a huge impact for the Wildcats this year.

Departures and arrivals

Leading scorer Caleb Love and do-everything guard Carter Bryant turned pro. Guard KJ Lewis and 7-footer Henri Veesaar transferred.

Five-star forward Koa Peat heads a talented recruiting class that includes four-star guard Brayden Burries, Dutch forward Dwayne Aristode, German forward Ivan Kharchenkov, Senegalese forward Sidi Gueye and guard Bryce James, son of NBA player LeBron James. Arizona also added former Harvard guard Evan Nelson through the transfer portal.

Top games

Lloyd likes to schedule tough games in nonconference — something he learned as an assistant to Gonzaga coach Mark Few — and this season will be no different. Arizona will play reigning national champion Florida in Las Vegas, at No. 12 UCLA, at home against No. 20 Auburn, at No. 15 Alabama and against San Diego State in Phoenix.

Facts and figures

Arizona has reached the NCAA Tournament all four seasons under Lloyd, its only early exit in the first round in 2023. … The Wildcats have consistently been among the nation’s most efficient offensive teams and likely will be again with a roster full of scorers. … Bradley is the top returning scorer after averaging 12.1 points last season. … Arizona has rebounded well, going back to coach Sean Miller’s tenure, and should be among the nation’s best with a big lineup.

