Newcomers could hold the key as No. 4 UConn eyes its third national title in the last four seasons

UConn (24-11, 14-6 Big East) UConn’s bid to win a third consecutive national title ended with a loss to eventual…

UConn (24-11, 14-6 Big East)

UConn’s bid to win a third consecutive national title ended with a loss to eventual champion Florida in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Dan Hurley added transfer guards Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith in an attempt to become a better perimeter defensive team. UConn brings back three of its top four scorers with Solo Ball, Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed leading the way for the fourth-ranked Huskies. Sweet-shooting freshman Braylon Mullins is among the talented newcomers.

Players to watch

Tarris Reed Jr. (senior F, 6-11, 9.6 ppg). Reed struggled with foul trouble last season. Without Samson Johnson to split minutes with, Reed will need to stay on the court.

Ball (junior G, 6-4, 14.4 ppg). He had 99 3-pointers last season while shooting 41% from 3-point range. He is taking on a bigger leadership role and vows to improve defensively.

Karaban (redshirt senior, F, 6-8, 14.3 ppg). He averaged career-highs in points, rebounds and assists per game. However, it was still a somewhat disappointing season for the starter on two national championship teams. He decided to return for a shot at a third title. Ball and Karaban received votes for the preseason AP All-America team.

Departures and arrivals

Guard Liam McNeeley left after a solid freshman season and was a first-round pick in the NBA draft. Hassan Diarra and Samson Johnson also moved on, while Aidan Mahaney transferred to UC Santa Barbara.

Mullins could push Ball as the best pure shooter for the Huskies. He suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks. Fellow freshman Eric Reibe will be the top reserve center for the Huskies. Australian Jacob Furphy is another freshman to watch.

Smith and Demary will be running the offense for the Huskies after transferring in from Dayton and Georgia. The well-traveled Dwayne Koroma gives UConn another option in the post.

Top games

UConn loaded up its non-conference schedule. The Huskies’ first game against a ranked team during the 2025-26 season will come against BYU and highly touted freshman AJ Dybantsa. Arizona and UConn will meet for the first time since 2018 on Nov. 19. There is a visit to Kansas on Dec. 2. The Jimmy V Classic in New York on Dec. 9 features the last three national champions. The Huskies meet up with Rick Pitino’s St. John’s team on Feb. 6 and Feb. 25.

Facts and figures

Ten of the 15 players are new additions for the Huskies. … UConn was picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll. … UConn has five international players on its roster, and all five are new additions for the Huskies … UConn was 4-4 as an underdog and 20-7 as a favorite during the 2024-25 season.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.