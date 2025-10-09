JuJu-less Big Ten prepares for another women’s basketball season with UCLA a favorite

Southern California star JuJu Watkins propelled the Trojans to a Big Ten regular-season title and a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance last season. If the Trojans want to match that success this year, they'll need to do it without her.

Southern California guard Malia Samuels (10) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP/Michael Conroy) Southern California guard Malia Samuels (10) plays against Indiana in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP/Michael Conroy) ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Southern California star JuJu Watkins propelled the Trojans to a Big Ten regular-season title and a second consecutive Elite Eight appearance last season.

If the Trojans want to match that success this year, they’ll need to do it without her.

The absence of Watkins, who’s sidelined for the season while recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in the NCAA Tournament, has given way to UCLA becoming the lone conference powerhouse, with Maryland not far behind.

The Bruins advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history after defeating the Trojans in the Big Ten tournament title game last season. They are the clear-cut favorite with senior center Lauren Betts, the Big Ten preseason player of the year.

A season without JuJu

The loss of Watkins is being felt throughout the conference, which sent a record 12 programs to last season’s NCAA Tournament.

“I’m bummed for her, for the rivalry, for the conference. I’m bummed for our game,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “She makes me a better coach because of the level of excellence she brings to the court night in and night out.”

Close again has high expectations for her team, which features stars Betts and Kiki Rice, among a bevy of other top-level talent.

Watkins’ presence on the court will be missed, Rice said.

“Obviously, injuries suck and we feel for her,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that she won’t be able to play this season because she’s such a pivotal player for women’s college basketball.”

Tough conference, easy tournament?

Close said she expects a rugged conference schedule and a variety of styles in the 18-team league to prepare the team for another deep tournament run.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of draw you get, you will know how to face that kind of style because of the depth and breadth of the Big Ten,” Close said.

Maryland has star power, too

Maryland is among the teams expected to contend with UCLA for the conference title after a Sweet 16 run and with a strong core of returning players, including Kaylene Smikle, Saylor Poffenbarger and Bri McDaniel, transfer Yarden Garzon and a talented freshmen class.

“For us, it’s about wanting to go out and play to the best of our ability every single game against the so many elite level teams in our conference,” coach Brenda Frese said.

Southern Cal gets Jazzy

Don’t count out the Trojans, warned coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who said Watkins remains a crucial part of the team even if she’s unable to play.

“No one is going to be JuJu. No one is trying to be JuJu,” Gottlieb said. “But I think we can put a team on the floor that is incredibly versatile and plays an exciting brand of basketball.”

Gottlieb has lofty goals of her own in leading the still-talented Trojans squad.

“When I took this job, the goal was to become the premiere program in women’s college basketball,” she said. “Our goals don’t change. USC women’s basketball isn’t going anywhere. We have a really different team with a lot of new faces but we’ll have the ability to compete at a very high level.”

Among the new faces is freshman Jazzy Davidson, an 18-year-old from Clackamas, Oregon, regarded as the nation’s top high school player.

“For those who don’t know her, as soon as the ball gets tipped for the 2025-26 season, everyone will know her,” Gottlieb said. “She’s a really unique talent. She can score. She can facilitate. She plays both ends of the floor. Jazzy will make an incredible impact not only on us but on the national scene.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.