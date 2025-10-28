Georgia Tech roster undergoes significant overhaul with 10 new players

Georgia Tech (17-17, 10-10 ACC) Georgia Tech finished eighth in the ACC last year and were eliminated in the quarterfinals…

Georgia Tech (17-17, 10-10 ACC)

Georgia Tech finished eighth in the ACC last year and were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament by Duke. The roster underwent significant turnover this offseason, only retaining four players from last year’s team. Baye Ndongo, Jaeden Mustaf, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and redshirt freshman Dyllan Thompson return for the Yellow Jackets alongside 10 newcomers. Georgia Tech is picked to finish No. 13 in the ACC preseason poll.

Players to watch

Ndongo is the team’s top returner, earning third-team All-ACC honors after leading the Jackets in points (456), rebounds (304) and blocks (39) last season. The junior forward was named to the preseason All-ACC second team.

Coach Damon Stoudamire said all six freshmen will see time at one point or another, but highly recruited freshman Mouhamed Sylla has the potential to be one of the best in the country.

Senior guard Lamar Washington is expected to make an immediate impact. The transfer from Pacific finished first in steals (55), third in total points (444) and second in rebounds (169) last season.

Departures and arrivals

Stoudamire had his work cut out for him after losing 10 players, five of whom transferred out. The Yellow Jackets lost Naithan George and Ibrahim Souare to ACC foe Syracuse. Duncan Powell, who received votes for ACC sixth-man of the year, departed for Providence.

Of the newcomers, six are freshmen: Brandon Stores Jr., Davi Remagen, Cole Kirouac, Sylla, Eric Chatfield Jr. and Akai Fleming. Stoudamire acquired four players through the transfer portal: Washington (Pacific), Peyton Marshall (Missouri), Chas Kelley III (Boston College) and Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio).

Top games

Georgia Tech opens the season at home on Nov. 3, hosting Maryland-Eastern Shore and the non-conference slate includes games against Georgia, DePaul and Mississippi State. Once conference plays begins, Georgia Tech will face three teams that landed on the preseason AP Top 25: No. 6 Duke (Dec. 31), No. 25 UNC (Jan. 31) and No. 11 Louisville (Feb. 21).

Facts and figures

Stoudamire enters his third year as coach of the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech finished 14-18 during the ‘23-24 season and improved to 17-17 in ‘24-25 under the former NBA Rookie of the Year. Stoudamire was named a finalist for the Ben Jobe award in 2025, given to the most outstanding minority coach in Division I men’s basketball.

