Butler coach Thad Matta revamps roster again in an effort to produce a winning season and NCAA bid

Coach Thad Matta begins the fourth season of his second tenure in Indianapolis with another revamped roster, this time with five first-year players and one second-year player. It could signal a return to the recruiting philosophy that helped the Bulldogs achieve their greatest feats. They have only one winning season since 2019-20 and have missed the NCAA Tournament seven consecutive seasons. But the 58-year-old Matta still brought in experienced transfers — five in all — plus one international player.

Players to watch

Finley Bizjack (junior, G, 10.3 points, 59 3-pointers) nearly doubled his minutes last season and his performance reflected it. This year, he’s Butler’s leading returning scorer and a foundational piece. He’ll likely be paired in the backcourt with Jalen Jackson (redshirt senior, G, 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists), a two-time all-Horizon League selection with IPFW. Michael Ajayi (redshirt senior, F, 6.5 points, 5.4 rebounds) brings size to Butler’s front line after playing last season at Gonzaga.

Departures and arrivals

After losing their top three scorers — Jahmyl Telfort, Pierre Brooks II and Patrick McCaffery — the Bulldogs brought in Yame Butler (redshirt senior, G, 13.6 points with Drexel) and All-MEAC C Drayton Jones (junior, 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocks at South Carolina State). Ajayi and centers Yohan Traore (senior, 6.1 points) and Kevin Ndzie (Italian leagues) provide even more size. The freshmen class could help, too. The top recruit is G Azavier Robinson, an Indiana Mr. Basketball Award finalist.

Top games

Butler opens its season by hosting Southern Indiana on Nov. 5 and will spend most of its non-conference schedule in Indy. The only road trip is to SMU on Nov. 15. The Bulldogs also face South Carolina and Virginia in a Thanksgiving week tournament and Northwestern in Indy’s NBA arena Dec. 20. The Bulldogs open Big East play in mid-December, hosting Providence before traveling to No. 4 Connecticut on Dec. 16. UConn returns to Indy on Feb. 11. Butler also plays No. 5 St. John’s and No. 23 Creighton twice.

Facts and figures

Butler hopes swingman Jamie Kaiser Jr. can stay healthy after missing all of last season following ankle surgery. He spent his first college season at Maryland. … Jones also was an All-MEAC defensive team selection. Ajayi earned first team All-West Coast Conference honors in 2023-24 with Pepperdine. … Bizjack was chosen for USA Basketball’s 3×3 development camp this summer… Matta now has five former Indiana prep stars on his roster. … The freshman class includes some familiar names. F Bryson Cardinal is the son of former Purdue star Brian Cardinal. G Jack McCaffery is the son of Penn coach Fran McCaffery and the brother of Patrick McCaffery.

