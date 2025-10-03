3 returning starters begin another quest to bring No. 1 Purdue that elusive national championship

No. 1 Purdue (24-12, 13-7 Big Ten) Purdue had big expectations coming into this season long before being tabbed No.…

No. 1 Purdue (24-12, 13-7 Big Ten)

Purdue had big expectations coming into this season long before being tabbed No. 1. They have their top three scorers back, plenty of depth, a new backcourt scoring threat and three players listed at 6-foot-11 or taller. Plus, Matt Painter is one of the steadiest coaches in America. The Boilermakers will be motivated after failing to win a Big Ten title and then falling to Houston 62-60 in a Sweet 16 game. Purdue has hopes of winning its first national championship a short drive from campus in Indianapolis.

Players to watch

Preseason All-American Braden Smith (senior, G, 15.8 points, 8.7 assists) could be the nation’s top point guard and will be paired for a fourth straight season with Fletcher Loyer (senior, G, 13.8 points). Trey Kaufman-Renn (senior, F, 20.1 points, 6.5 rebounds) led the Boilermakers in scoring last season. The return of 7-foot-4 Daniel Jacobsen (sophomore, C) from a broken leg could give Purdue its more traditional look.

Departures and arrivals

The Boilermakers remain the exception in an era where players come and go en masse. Two backups — G Myles Colvin and C Will Berg — left the program for Wake Forest and Wichita State, respectively. But Purdue also plucked the nation’s top-rated transfer 6-11 center Oscar Cluff (senior, C, 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds) from South Dakota State and Liam Murphy (senior, F, 13.0 points) from North Florida. Purdue’s top freshman could be guard Omer Mayer, who averaged 20.0 points on Israel’s U19 FIBA World Cup team last summer.

Top games

The Boilermakers have another tough schedule after hosting Evansville in the Nov. 3 opener. They visit No. 15 Alabama, host No. 16 Iowa State and Marquette, and play No. 20 Auburn in Indianapolis in December. Purdue faces No. 24 Wisconsin and rival Indiana twice in Big Ten play. But the Boilermakers catch a break by hosting No. 17 Illinois, No. 7 Michigan and No. 22 Michigan State.

Facts and figures

Smith was a unanimous All-American and was the preseason selection at Big Ten Player of the Year. Kaufman-Renn also received votes for the All-American team. … Smith holds the school’s career record with 758 assists and needs 133 to break the conference record for career assists. … Smith and Loyer have started all 110 games of their college careers. Kaufman-Renn has started 75 straight games. … Cluff and Kaufman-Renn were the only Division I players to average at least 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 59.0% from the field last season. … Murphy was 19th in the nation with 103 3s last season. That total would have led the Boilermakers. … Jacobsen played just two games last season.

