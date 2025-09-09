Nebraska’s Kristen Brown joins NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nebraska deputy athletic director Kristen Brown has been appointed to the 12-member NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nebraska deputy athletic director Kristen Brown has been appointed to the 12-member NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Brown fills the committee position vacated by new SMU executive deputy athletic director Colleen Sorem.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to be appointed to the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee, especially during such a dynamic time for the sport,” Brown said. “I am excited to work alongside my colleagues on the committee and NCAA staff to help continue to grow the sport in a thoughtful and strategic way as well as to help enhance the championship experience for student-athletes and fans.”

Brown previously held administrative positions at Texas A&M and Maryland. She played basketball at Northern Illinois and earned her master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University.

