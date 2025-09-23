Guard Ruby Whitehorn back with the Lady Vols after suspension for August arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell said Tuesday that fourth-year guard Ruby Whitehorn is back with the team…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell said Tuesday that fourth-year guard Ruby Whitehorn is back with the team after serving a suspension over an August arrest that led to her pleading guilty to a pair of misdemeanors.

”It’s not an ideal situation,” Caldwell said. “It’s not of a situation that reflects our program the way we want it to. There’s a strong legacy here and it did not withhold the name of the brand. … We’ve addressed it seriously, and we’re hoping that we can now move on and put our next foot forward.”

Whitehorn pleaded guilty Sept. 5 to two misdemeanors of aggravated trespassing and aggravated burglary in exchange for judicial diversion after the August altercation. If Whitehorn stays out of trouble and attends anger management classes, her record can be expunged after a year.

The 6-foot player from Detroit was arrested after what police said was an incident at a woman’s residence where Whitehorn kicked in a front door and bedroom door. Whitehorn reportedly told officers she was getting her property back after the woman took her phone and passport and then locked the door.

She was suspended after the arrest.

Caldwell said players are young and make mistakes, with Whitehorn’s not reflecting well on the Lady Vols. She said they gave Whitehorn a pretty severe penalty with Tennessee ready to move on without her if she didn’t want to agree.

“She really wanted to be a part of this program, and she understands the severity of what she did,” Caldwell said.

Whitehorn started 28 of 34 games last season for the Lady Vols and ranked fourth on the team in scoring, averaging 11.6 points. She began her career at Clemson, where she started 62 of 66 games.

She helped Tennessee go 24-10 in coach Caldwell’s debut season. The Lady Vols lost to Texas in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.