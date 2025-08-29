Burcar earning national respect while pushing Northern Arizona on an upward trajectory

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Shane Burcar has remained steadfast in his approach, believing accountability and integrity hold the keys to…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Shane Burcar has remained steadfast in his approach, believing accountability and integrity hold the keys to success, on and off the court.

Validation has come not just in winning, but also in the lives he has shaped in six seasons as Northern Arizona’s coach.

And if Burcar had any doubts he’s doing it the right way, further confirmation came by being named a finalist for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award.

“To even be mentioned in that category with some of the guys on that list was — I don’t want to get emotional about it — but it was like, ‘OK, there’s respect NAU,’” Burcar said. “It’s a heck of a job and what we’ve done to get that respect means a lot. It’s an individual award, but it’s really a program award.”

Burcar arrived in Flagstaff as an assistant following a 12-year stint as a high school coach and was promoted to interim coach when Jack Murphy left in 2019 to become the associate head coach at his alma mater, Arizona.

Burcar quickly put his imprint on the program, demanding accountability from his players while molding them into not only good players, but people as well.

His method has worked.

NAU has won more games each season he’s been in Flagstaff, and the text messages poured in from newcomers, parents and former players when Burcar was named a finalist for the Prosser award, which honors those who win with integrity on and off the court.

“Winning helps, let’s be honest, but you can do both — you can be a great person while doing it,” Burcar said. “You can be hard on guys, you can love them up and still win a bunch of basketball games.”

The Lumberjacks have done just that.

Since Burcar was elevated from interim coach, NAU has increased its win total from six in 2020-21 to 18 last season. The Lumberjacks made it to the postseason for the first time since 2015 last spring by earning an invite to the CBI Tournament, where they lost 85-78 to Queens College in the first round.

“Looking back at our season, I was really happy with our team, the character of our guys,” Burcar said. “We went to the postseason and it was an invite. It wasn’t like we invited ourselves and I thought we represented NAU well.”

The next step is to keep the momentum climbing in Year 7, but it will be with a new-look roster — just like nearly every other school in the transfer portal era.

Carson Towt, Division I’s rebounding leader last season, and Trent McLaughlin, the nation’s second-leading scorer, have moved on, leaving two big holes in the lineup.

NAU returns Ryan Abelman, who shot 45% from 3 in conference play, now-healthy guard Oakland Fort and shooting guard Diego Campisano. Burcar beefed up his roster through the transfer portal, adding longer, more physical post players and former Buffalo point guard Kavon Bradford.

Burcar also added two high school recruits he thinks can have an immediate impact in a world of transfer-dominated rosters.

“Our goal is to compete for a Big Sky championship and we’re not shying away from that,” Burcar said. “I understand other coaches are saying the same thing, but when you win 18 games — win two more and we’re top-four in the league — so we’re right there.”

Burcar is the one who has put the Lumberjacks there, making sure to do it the right way.

