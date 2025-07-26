Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released from hospital after heart procedure

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Saturday, two days after…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas basketball coach Bill Self was released from Lawrence Memorial Hospital on Saturday, two days after having two stents inserted to treat blocked arteries.

“I want to thank all the amazing doctors and nurses at LMH Health for the excellent care I received during my stay there,” Self said in a statement released by the university. “I feel strong and am excited to be home. Our team has had a productive summer and look forward to our batteries being recharged and prepping for this upcoming season.”

The 62-year-old Self felt ill Thursday after having run Kansas’ final practice of its summer session earlier in the day. He missed the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA tournaments because of a heart condition, getting a standard catheterization and having two stents inserted to help treat blocked arteries.

Self led Kansas to national titles in 2008 and 2022 and is the school’s career victory leader with a 609-156 record. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame member is 831-261 overall, also coaching Oral Roberts (1993-97), Tulsa (1997-2000) and Illinois (2000-03).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.