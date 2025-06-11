David Greenwood, former UCLA star and NBA champion, dies at 68 after cancer battle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Greenwood, who was one of coach John Wooden’s last recruits at UCLA and went on…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Greenwood, who was one of coach John Wooden’s last recruits at UCLA and went on to win an NBA championship with Detroit during a 12-year pro career, has died. He was 68.

Greenwood died Sunday in Riverside, California, after battling cancer, the school said Wednesday, citing family members.

After a standout career at Verbum Dei High in Los Angeles, Greenwood began his college career at UCLA just months after Wooden’s surprise retirement announcement in March 1975.

He averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in 118 games as a four-year starter in Westwood. The Bruins had a record of 102-17 and won the league title in each of his four seasons. He was a two-time league player of the year who helped the Bruins to the 1976 Final Four.

Greenwood earned first-team All-America honors as a junior and senior, becoming UCLA’s first player to do so since Bill Walton in 1972-74. He still ranks fourth on the school’s career rebounding list.

He was the second overall pick in the 1979 NBA draft. The Chicago Bulls lost the coin toss to the Los Angeles Lakers, who drafted future Hall of Famer Magic Johnson at No. 1, having acquired the pick in a trade with New Orleans.

Before Michael Jordan arrived in Chicago in 1984, Greenwood, Reggie Theus and Orlando Woolridge were the Bulls’ core players. After six seasons, the Bulls traded Greenwood in 1985 to San Antonio in exchange for future Hall of Famer George Gervin.

Greenwood also played for San Antonio, Denver and Detroit, coming off the bench to help the Pistons beat Portland to win the 1990 NBA championship.

He was a member of the Pac-12 Hall of Honor and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Last year, Greenwood attended UCLA’s final Pac-12 Conference game at Pauley Pavilion.

Greenwood later coached at his high school alma mater, leading Verbum Dei to state titles in 1998 and 1999.

He is survived by son Jemil and daughter Tiffany as well as his brother Al, sister Laverne and former wife Joyce.

