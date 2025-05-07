Rodney Rice joins USC after reaching Sweet 16 with Maryland

Guard Rodney Rice is joining Southern California after reaching the Sweet 16 with Maryland this season.

Maryland guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots over Ohio State center Ivan Njegovan (17) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP/Sue Ogrocki) Maryland guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots over Ohio State center Ivan Njegovan (17) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP/Sue Ogrocki) LOS ANGELES (AP) — Guard Rodney Rice is joining Southern California after reaching the Sweet 16 with Maryland this season.

Rice started 32 of 36 games, averaging 13.8 points for the Terrapins.

USC will be his third stop after beginning his college career at Virginia Tech, where he played as a freshman and sat out his sophomore season because of injury.

“Rodney is one of the most dynamic players in the country,” USC coach Eric Musselman said. “He is going to be a huge addition as a combo guard. Rodney can score the ball at all three levels and defend at a high rate. He was also one of the top players in the Big Ten this past season.”

Rice is the fifth player the Trojans have added for next season.

