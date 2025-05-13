IU Indianapolis fires Paul Corsaro for his treatment of players

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IU Indianapolis fired men’s basketball coach Paul Corsaro on Tuesday for how he treated his players. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IU Indianapolis fired men’s basketball coach Paul Corsaro on Tuesday for how he treated his players. The Jaguars did not provide details of Corsaro’s actions.

“His behavior did not meet the university’s values and standards regarding the treatment of student athletes,” the university said in a statement.

Corsaro went 10-24 overall and 6-14 in the Horizon League in his only season with the Jaguars.

The 36-year-old Indianapolis native was considered an up-and-comer in the coaching ranks when he left the University of Indianapolis last spring after four seasons. He posted a 79-37 mark with the Greyhounds, topping the 20-win mark and making NCAA Division II Tournament runs in each of his final two seasons at his alma mater.

Corsaro was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference and Midwest Region Coach of the Year in 2022-23.

He played both football and basketball in college. After graduating from Indianapolis in 2012, he joined the Greyhounds staff and worked there until 2017-18. Following two seasons as an assistant coach at Purdue Fort Wayne, he took the head coaching job at Indianapolis.

IU Indianapolis said it will conduct a national search for Corsaro’s successor.

