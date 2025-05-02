Former Arizona State guard Adam Miller transferring to Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Arizona State forward Adam Miller is transferring to Gonzaga. The university announced the move Friday,…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Former Arizona State forward Adam Miller is transferring to Gonzaga.

The university announced the move Friday, saying Miller has signed a financial aid agreement.

Gonzaga will be the fourth school for Miller, an Illinois native who has scored 1,206 points in 117 games for Arizona State, LSU and Illinois. He has one year of eligibility left.

Miller started all 30 games for Arizona State last season, averaging 9.8 points and shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.